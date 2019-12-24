Waukegan

Elderly Woman Woken Up by Home Invasion Suspect in Suburban Waukegan

The home invasion happened Sunday in the 1300 block of Leith Avenue

An elderly women was woken up by an unknown suspect who broke into her home and robbed her Sunday in north suburban Waukegan, police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon hours in the 1300 block of Leith Avenue, however police weren't called until later that evening.

The victim told police an unknown suspect entered her home, demanded items of value and cash and fled on foot. The victim wasn't injured in the incident.

Police were informed of the incident after the victim contacted a family member.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's "Tip-Line" at 847-360-9001.

