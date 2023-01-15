Elderly Couple Seriously Injured in Little Italy House Fire

Two people were seriously injured after a fire broke out in their home early Sunday in the Little Italy neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to a call of a fire about 1:15 a.m. at a two-story building in the 800 block of South Bishop Street, Chicago police said.
When they arrived, firefighters were told there was a person trapped in the basement, who was removed shortly afterward, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A 77-year-old man was transported in “grave” condition to Stroger Hospital, fire officials said. A woman, 71, suffered smoke inhalation injuries and was taken to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
