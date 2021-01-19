Ebony and Jet Magazines Name New CEO

Ebony and Jet magazines named a new woman as the brands' latest chief executive officer, the publications announced Tuesday.

Bridgeman Sports and Media named Michele Ghee as CEO of its historic Ebony and Jet brands, according to a release.

“Our brands’ main responsibility will be to focus completely on what our beloved

audience wants and needs with bold informed editorial, brilliant content, and the opportunity to connect with like minded people. Paying homage to Mr. Johnson’s legacy means that my team will carve-out and create our own path. We will not succumb to the status quo," Ghee said.

The new CEO said she will hold true to the "simple, fundamental" principles in the brands' documenting of Black culture. Ghee promised a rebirth and revitalization for Black media and Black America through the iconic brands, a release said.

According to the company, Ghee has worked in the media and entertainment industry for over 25 years, generating billions of dollars in revenue for companies such as WME, CNN, A&E, The History Channel and BET Networks.

Ghee created and ran the first and only network for Black woman, BETHer, while at BET Networks, according to a release.

In the magazines' 75th anniversary, Ghee is expected to create the vision for the brands while activating their strategy, the company added.

“We are honored to have Michele Ghee at the helm to steward these iconic brands. With a proven track record over a storied career thus far and a passion to bring her life experiences to Ebony and Jet we are excited at the future she will create. The next chapter of Ebony and Jet’s history will be told for generations to come and having her continue to authentically document, innovate, and uplift the culture will be keys to our success," new owner Eden Bridgeman said.

Ghee currently lives in New Jersey with her husband Tony and two children, Taylor and Jordan, a release said.