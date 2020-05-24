East Lakeview’s Annual WOOGMS Memorial Day Parade Goes Virtual

East Lakeview’s annual Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society’s Memorial Day parade is going virtual on Monday, the organization announced on Facebook.

Touting the revised phrase of “Nobody marches. Everybody Watches,” the WOOGMS online celebration will honor veterans as well as health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Block Club Chicago, the 57th annual parade will include a flag-raising ceremony with children leading the Pledge of Allegiance and a pre-recorded Jesse White Tumblers performance.

The virtual celebration will also include guest appearances by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sec. of State Jesse White, according to the post.

WOOGMS formed 50 years ago by late Chicago PR executive Al Weisman and the group organizes marches every Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The parade airs Monday at 11 a.m. on the WOOGMS Facebook and YouTube channels.