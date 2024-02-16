Early voting for March primary delayed in Chicago due to court order

Early voting for next month's primary in Chicago has been delayed due to an order from the Appellate Court of Illinois regarding a candidate's placement on the ballot.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, early voting at both the Board supersite and Board offices are closed until further notice.

Officials said the issue arises from the placement of candidate Ashonta C. Rice for Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Sullivan) on the Democratic ballot.

On Feb. 5, the Illinois Appellate Court entered a stay of enforcement that kept Rice's name on the ballot.

On Friday, the Appellate Court lifted the stay of enforcement, confirming that Rice's name be removed from the ballot.

Due to the court order, the Chicago Board of Elections must reprogram early voting touchscreen machines to reflect the change.

Vote-by-mail ballots have yet to be distributed to voters, as officials say ballots will be sent out as soon as possible.