Dust Storm Warnings Issued in 3 Chicago-Area Counties

UPDATE: The dust storm warnings issued for portions of northern Illinois have since expired.

Officials in northern Illinois have issued dust storm warnings for parts of Kankakee, Grundy and LaSalle counties, advising of "near zero visibility" and "life-threatening travel," including along multiple interstate.

An initial warning was issued in Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties until 9:45 p.m., specifically for a stretch of Interstate 55 near Dwight and a portion of U.S. 24 near Fairbury. In a tweet, the NWS said it has received numerous reports of near zero visibility caused by blowing dust from Interstate 39 near Lostant as well as the Streator area.

"Rain moving in should improve the blowing dust," the NWS added. "If you don't have to drive, consider postponing non-essential travel in the warned area."

Just one day after a rare central Illinois dust storm led to a 72-car pileup that killed six people, highway closures have been announced Tuesday as a dust storm warning was issued in parts of the state, NBC 5's Evrod Cassimy reports.

A separate warning was issued for portions of Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties until 10:30 p.m. Forecasters warned of possible "near zero visibility" along Interstate 57, U.S. 24 and U.S. 45 near Gilman as well as Interstate 57 and U.S. 45 Near Paxton.

The warnings come nearly one week after a a large dust storm resulted in a massive pile-up of at least six dozen cars and semi-trucks on Interstate 55 in south central Illinois.