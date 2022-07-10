Driver Seriously Injured After Van Crashes Into Chicago School, Officials Say

A driver is in serious condition after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, officials said.

The van hit a gas line when it crashed into the school, forcing fire officials to contact People’s Gas for service. That hazmat situation has been secured as of 9 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The city’s building department has been called in to inspect the building, and it is unclear whether the crash will have an impact on services at the school.