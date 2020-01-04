Wauconda

Driver Killed In Crash with Tree in Wauconda

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash

A driver was killed when an SUV slammed into a tree Friday in northwest suburban Wauconda.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 11 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash at West Neville Road and West Darrell Road in unincorporated Wauconda, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

A 2016 Lincoln MKC was westbound on Neville Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree, the sheriff’s office said. The impact caused the vehicle to roll back into the middle of the road.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County coroner’s office is scheduling an autopsy, and the crash is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

This article tagged under:

WaucondaLake County sheriff’s office
