Driver exceeded 100 mph while racing motorcycle ahead of Aurora crash: Police

A 20-year-old woman is facing charges of reckless homicide after she allegedly caused a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Aurora over the summer.

According to police, that crash led to the death of a 45-year-old Aurora resident, with the driver who allegedly caused it now facing multiple felony charges in the case.

Ailisa Gutierrez was allegedly behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger on the night of July 24 when she began racing an individual on a motorcycle. She allegedly was driving her vehicle at more than 100 miles per hour down East New York Street when she attempted to change lanes, striking a curb and sending the vehicle airborne.

The vehicle struck multiple other cars, including one driven by 45-year-old Gerardo Cuatzo, who was pronounced dead at the scene. At least two other drivers were also hospitalized, according to police.

Gutierrez is now facing two counts of reckless homicide, aggravated street racing and two counts of reckless driving in connection to the crash, according to police.

A warrant was issued earlier this month for her arrest, and she was taken into custody on Wednesday. She will next appear in court on Dec. 18, according to Aurora police.