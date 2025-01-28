Metra

Driver dies after Metra train hits vehicle near River Grove

The collision impacted service on the Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines Tuesday

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A motorist has died after a Metra train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning near west suburban River Grove, causing delays to at least two trains.

North Central Service train #108 collided into the vehicle just before 8 a.m. near River Grove, according to a Metra alert.

The motorist, the only person inside the car, has died, according to a Metra spokesperson. No other injuries were reported.

Extensive delays on the Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines were “expected to last for a while,” the spokesperson said.

