Driver dies after Metra train hits vehicle near River Grove

A motorist has died after a Metra train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning near west suburban River Grove, causing delays to at least two trains.
North Central Service train #108 collided into the vehicle just before 8 a.m. near River Grove, according to a Metra alert.
The motorist, the only person inside the car, has died, according to a Metra spokesperson. No other injuries were reported.
Extensive delays on the Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines were “expected to last for a while,” the spokesperson said.
