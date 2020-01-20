Driver Charged With DUI for Initial Crash That Led to Death of Berwyn Police Officer

A Plainfield man was intoxicated early Sunday morning when he caused a crash on I-55 that led to another collision in which a Berwyn police officer died, according to the Illinois State Police.

Rodrigo Marin, 42, of Plainfield, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to render aid, no valid insurance and driving while license revoked.

According to police, at around 6 a.m., Marin was driving a Nissan Titan on I-55 southbound north of U.S. 30 when he lost control and struck the front of a box truck. Marin left the scene of the crash and was later found near the scene. The two vehicles then came to rest in the two right lanes.

Following the initial incident, Erin Zilka, 35, an off-duty Joliet police officer who was driving a Dodge Durango, crashed into the box truck. Zilka's passenger, 33-year-old Charles Schauer, a Berwyn police officer, was pronounced dead at the scene. Zilka was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

She was charged with misdemeanor DUI in connection with the crash.

An investigation by the Illinois State Police remains ongoing.