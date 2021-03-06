Drive-Up Food Giveaway Saturday Morning in Back of the Yards

Free food will be available Saturday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood during a drive-up giveaway.

Between 10 a.m. and noon, The Plant announced it will be giving away boxes of food in partnership with La Casa Norte and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

According to the event post, anyone is welcome to drive up to 1400 W 46th St., pop their truck and take some food home.

People can also walk up to receive the giveaway, but The Plant said the drive up line is preferred.

The Plant is a community of small food businesses, which focus on sustainability through material reuse and closed-loop systems, a Facebook post read.

For more information on attending and volunteering, click here.