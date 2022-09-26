Dozens of Meat Products Sold in Illinois Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

More than 60 meat products sold in Illinois, as well as two other states, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Behrmann Meat and Processing, based in Albers, Illinois, announced the recall of approximately 87,382 pounds of ready-to-eat products produced between July 7 and Sept. 9. According to the USDA, product and environmental testing identified Listeria, a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, in both the "processing environment" and in products produced by the establishment.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations and distributors in Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri, according to the news release.

No confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions due to consumption have been associated with any of the products, the agency stated.

The complete list of affected products, ranging from bacon to smokehouse pork to multiple types of cheeses, can be found here.

Common symptoms of a Listeria infection include fever, headache, confusion, stiff neck, loss of balance, seizures and flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches and fatigue. Those especially at risk of serious illness are people who are pregnant and their newborns, adults age 65 and older as well as others with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who purchased the products should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.