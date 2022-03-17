Door County Candle Company Donates $125K to Support People of Ukraine

As devastation unfolds in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, a Wisconsin candle company is among the businesses offering assistance to those whose lives have been uprooted by the war.

Door County Candle Company in Sturgeon Bay recently donated $125,000 to Razom for Ukraine, an aid agency assisting those affected by the war, according to a Facebook post.

Owner Christiana Trapani, who is Ukrainian American, knew she needed to act after watching the invasion of her home country.

So, she came up with the idea to create a Ukraine candle and donate 100% of the proceeds to help those affected by the war.

“I just got so angry and helpless, and I was like, 'we need to do something,'" she told NBC 5.

The blue and yellow candle, made to resemble the colors of Ukraine's flag, sells for just under $30.

Door County Candle Company has received orders for more than 10,000 candles, and due to the high volume, shipping may take anywhere from one to eight weeks.

To learn more about how to purchase a candle or help support the non-profit, click here.