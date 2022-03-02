Door County Candle Company Creates Candle to Help Relief Efforts in Ukraine

Several local businesses are stepping up to try and help relief efforts in Ukraine. One such business, Door County Candle Company in Wisconsin, has created their very own Ukraine candle.

The business is donating 100% of the proceeds to Ranzom for Ukraine, a non-profit helping Ukrainians in need.

Christiana Trapani, owner of Door County Candle, spoke to NBC 5 Chicago about what her and many Ukrainian Americans likely felt after watching their home country being invaded by Russia.

“I just got so angry and helpless, and I was like, 'we need to do something,'" said Trapani.

Trapani poured a lot of love into creating the hand-crafted Ukraine candle, which sells for just under $30 and has raised thousands of dollars in just days.

"In two days that our fundraiser has been this successful just shows that there’s so many good people and they want to help and they want to do something," said Tripani.

Door County Candle Company has sold over 5,000 candles so far and say they are overwhelmed with the gratitude and response they have received.

To learn more about how to purchase a candle or help support the non-profit, click here.