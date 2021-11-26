Don't Miss These Chicago-Area Christmas And Holiday Events This Weekend

The holidays in Chicago are here: from holiday lights at Navy Pier, to sing-alongs in Millennium Park, to parades in the suburbs, here are a few of this weekend's holiday events.

Light up The Lake at Navy Pier

Light up the Lake, a new, indoor light garden at Navy Pier with more than 600,000 twinkling lights, an Alpine ice rink, beer garden and kids holiday activities opens at Festival Hall Friday, Nov. 26 and runs through Jan. 2.

Tickets start at $15. Hours vary.

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along

The new Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along (the event formerly known as “Caroling at Cloud Gate”) begins Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and runs through Dec. 17.

The sing along celebrates Chicago’s diverse cultures and holiday traditions on Fridays at 6pm, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. Face masks are required for all Holiday Sing-Along guests

Macy's State Street Holiday Windows

A Chicago Christmastime tradition, the holiday windows and Great Tree at Macy's on State Street return this year featuring a bright-eyed, blue reindeer named Tiptoe.

The windows tell the story of a little reindeer was "too shy to fly" with Santa's sleigh team on Christmas night, according to Macy's tale of Tiptoe.

Lincoln Park ZooLights and Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo

This year at ZooLights, there will be sensory-friendly visit times, new lighting concepts on the Main Mall and South Lawn, an enhanced Enchanted Forest experience and an 18-foot holiday tree at the new Pepper Family Wildlife Center.

Tickets are $5 and reservations are recommended. Hours vary.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo opens Nov. 26, with more than two million immersive holiday LED lights, a giant 3D gingerbread house, a holiday scavenger hunt and more.

Tickets start at $17.95 and advance purchase is required. Hours and dates vary.

Festival of Lights Parade in Crystal Lake

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, Crystal Lake's Festival of Lights Parade is the town's traditional start to the holiday season. This year's theme is a "A Toyland Christmas."

Parade organizers stress that safety is a priority this year, and spectators must remain on sidewalks or curbs, and many stores will remain open for visitors to shop at during and after the parade.

Schaumburg's Annual Tree Lighting

Schaumberg will officially welcome Santa Claus to town on Friday, November 26 for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Events kick off at 6 p.m. and Santa will be escorted by the Schaumberg Fire Department to light the outdoor tree at 6:30 p.m. The tree will be decorated with ornaments crafted by area youth groups and organizations.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to this event for the Schaumburg Food Pantry.