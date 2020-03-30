Dollar General Offering Discount for Healthcare Workers, First Responders in Coronavirus Crisis

Dollar General stores are offering a discount for medical personnel, first responders and National Guardsmen working on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis as the number of cases continues to rise.

Qualifying individuals can present their badge or I.D. at more than 16,300 stores nationwide to get a 10% discount off their purchase, the company said in a statement. The discount will last through April 30, though it could be extended, the company said, and it cannot be used with other coupons.

“To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount," Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

All Dollar General stores are also dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers, who are believed to be at an increased risk for severe symptoms should they contract the coronavirus. Stores are also closing early to clean and restock shelves, the company said, as well as for employees’ safety.

The company said it also plans to invest around $35 million in bonuses for employees working through the coronavirus pandemic.