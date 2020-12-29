Elmhurst

Dog Inside Stolen Elmhurst Car Found, Returned to Owner

A dog that was left inside a stolen car last week in Elmhurst was found safe and returned to her owner.

A Chicago woman contacted Elmhurst police Tuesday and said she found a Terrier Shi Zu wandering near 13th Street and Kostner Avenue that matched the description of the missing dog and took her home, Elmhurst police said.

When police arrived, they used a chip reader to verify the dog was Zoey — the dog that was inside a 2004 Pontiac Vibe that was stolen after its owner left the keys inside at the At Home parking lot, 265 Rt. 83 in Elmhurst, police said.

Officers found the car Dec. 24 on the West Side of Chicago, but the dog, which had last been seen inside the car two days earlier in CPD’s Harrison District, was nowhere to be found, police said.

