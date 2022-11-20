Does Turkey Really Make You Sleepy? It May Not Be the Only Reason You Feel Tired on Thanksgiving

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on - the one time a year where a hefty meal takes center stage, complete with everything from turkey to ham, casseroles to mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and much, much more.

For many, the feast might be followed by one tradition of a different sort: a nap! Surely you may not be the only one who typically feels tired after Thanksgiving, but why is that the case?

Does eating turkey really make you sleepy? Or is it something else, perhaps?

According to an article from Orlando Health, turkey meat contains tryptophan, an amino acid that the body needs to make Vitamin B3 and serotonin, a hormone that helps you relax and makes you sleepy.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

However, turkey only has 250 to 310 milligrams of tryptophan in a 3-ounce serving, a little less than the amount in a chicken portion, Dr. Rodolfo Torres explained in the article. On top of that, fish, nuts and beans also contain a "healthy dose" of the amino acid. So why don't you feel the same way after eating fish or beans?

Tryptophan can only make a person tired right away if eaten by itself or taken without any amino acids, according to a separate article from John Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Turkey, however, likely won't make you feel that way as it contains other amino acids.

Scientists largely believe there's a different reason so many people may feel tired on Thanksgiving.

Many of the foods that are present at a typical Thanksgiving meal - stuffing, gravy, potatoes, green bean casserole, mac and cheese and more - are high in refined carbohydrates. Eating these foods causes your insulin to dip, leading to tiredness, Torres stated.

Consuming such a large meal causes increased blood flow to the stomach, which becomes needed to help digest the meal, and as a result, less blood flows to the brain, causing you to feel tired.

So, is there anything you can do so you don't feel excessively drowsy or eager to take a nap on Thanksgiving?

John Hopkins All Children's Hospital suggests that you eat small, healthy meals before your Thanksgiving meal and don't starve yourself in anticipation of the feast.

The hospital also listed the following additional tips: