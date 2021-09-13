Does the COVID Vaccine Affect Fertility? Here's What Chicago's Top Doctor Says

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its guidance for pregnant women surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, questions have surfaced regarding the vaccine's effect on fertility.

All three vaccines being used in the U.S. have shown no impacts, according to Chicago's top doctor.

As reported earlier this year, some people who menstruate saw changes to their periods after getting vaccinated, but Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said there have been no signs of any long-lasting symptoms.

"...Very clear there's not been any link to, you know, problems with fertility, you know, anything that's long-lasting but, you know, the goal of getting a vaccine is for your immune system to learn how to protect yourself against COVID and your immune system can interact, can interface with your, you know, your hormonal levels, etc. and so there is at least some biological plausibility that you could have, you know, some change in terms of a heavier period or a lighter period for example right after getting the vaccination," Arwady said in April.

The CDC recommends vaccinations for those 12 years old and above, including people who are trying to get pregnant or might become pregnant.

"Professional medical organizations serving people of reproductive age, including adolescents, emphasize that there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes a loss of fertility," the CDC's website stated. "These organizations also recommend COVID-19 vaccination for people who may consider getting pregnant in the future."

Pregnant people reported similar types of side effects as non-pregnant people, health officials said. Serious nausea and vomiting were slightly more common among pregnant individuals.

No evidence shows that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause male fertility problems, according to the CDC.

A study of 45 healthy men who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine looked at sperm characteristics, like quantity and movement, before and after vaccination, the CDC stated. Researchers found no significant changes in these sperm characteristics after vaccination.