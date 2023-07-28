Doctors warn certain medications increase health risk in this heat

Some over-the-counter and prescription drugs may interfere with sweat production, alter the body’s internal thermostat, or make dehydration more likely, with potentially serious consequences, say doctors at JenCare Senior Medical Center.

“It worries me because our aging population is at risk of heat-related illness or exhaustion, especially given the medical problems that they have and their medications they take,” said Dr. Farah Ghous, center medical director at JenCare’s facility on 87th Street on Chicago’s South Side.

Patient Evelyn Lenore, 74, takes multiple medications a day.

“I am on blood pressure medication. I’m on water retention medication,” Lenore said.

The lung cancer survivor takes heart medication as well, which is why her doctors told her she’s at greater risk of feeling ill in this heat.

“They told me I should drink plenty of fluids, stay hydrated. I should stay as cool as I can and avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary,” Lenore said.

Which medications put seniors more at risk?

According to JenCare Senior Medical Center, they include:

- Antidepressants like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, may increase sweating, increasing the risk of dehydration.

- Antipsychotics may impair sweating and alter the body’s internal thermostat.

- Anticholinergic drugs, a large category of medications commonly used to treat an array of conditions such as urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, allergies, and Parkinson’s disease, may interfere with sweating and the body’s internal thermostat. They may also reduce blood flow to the skin.

- Patients with heart disease may be prescribed multiple medicines, including diuretics and ACE inhibitors. Such drugs can cause dehydration, affect kidney function, and limit the body’s ability to redirect blood flow.

- Some diabetes medications, including insulin, can lose their effectiveness in hot weather.

-antihistamines

“Over the counter medications include antihistamines, such as Benadryl, a common medication taken by many,” Ghous said.

While doctors at JenCare want seniors to be aware of the risks, they say there’s one thing you should not do.

“I would not stop taking the medication. That is not something we would recommend,” Ghous said.

They recommend you call your doctor if you have questions about your specific medications, drink plenty of water and try to seek air conditioning when at all possible.

“Staying in cool places and knowing symptoms of heat exhaustion are important, such as if you’re feeling dizzy, faint, sweating more or if you’re feeling more thirsty, it’s time to take a break,” Ghous said.