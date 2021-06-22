Do Not Click on Fake IDOT Texts, Emails Requesting Personal Info, Agency Warns

An ongoing phishing scam using fake messages fraudulently sent on behalf of the Illinois Department of Transportation continue to circulate and should be deleted, IDOT said in an email.

IDOT said it has been made aware over the past several weeks of messages being sent "attempting to defraud the public."

"If you receive a text or email that appears to be from IDOT asking for your personal information, you can be sure it's a scam," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please know that we are aware of this issue and are working with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to protect you from these fraudulent schemes."

IDOT said the messages might look official, but Osman said IDOT will never request social security numbers, banking information or other personal information via text or email.

"If you receive such a message, delete it," according to IDOT. "Do not provide any information or click any links. Doing so could install malware on your device or computer."

IDOT recommends people delete unsolicited emails and texts that request personal information or promise driver's licenses or IDs. Do not click any links.

"Hang up on any calls, including robocalls, that ask you to take immediate action or provide personally identifiable information," IDOT recommends. "Ask to use other types of identifiers besides your Social Security number. Keep your software up to date, including operating systems and antivirus protection programs on your computer, phone and other devices. Most can be set to update automatically."

Questions about phishing scams or identity theft can be submitted to the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline in Chicago at 800-386-5438 (TTY: 800-964-3013), Springfield at 800-243-0618 (TTY: 877-844-5461) or Carbondale at 800-243-0607 (TTY: 877-675-9339). Spanish speakers may call 866-310-8398.