Dixmoor Failed to Correct Deficiency, Illinois EPA Says; Village Working to Fix Problem

Residents connected to the south suburb of Dixmoor’s water supply received a notice last week that indicates the village failed to correct a significant deficiency within the required time frame.

A routine inspection conducted on August 11, 2021, by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency found the chlorine injection pump in the pumphouse was not operational.

Resident Martha Montero is frustrated to consistently pay for water service, she said, she can’t trust.

“I worry because I have a 3-year-old. I really am worried about it,” she said. “I don’t use our water and I haven’t used it in over a year.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Village President Fitzgerald Roberts stands by the village’s water supply.

“Our water is good, we’re working hard on it,” Roberts said.

He said the water is tested three times a week and remains safe for drinking. He said it is treated by Chicago and Harvey.

“We ordered all new parts that we are having put in place, at the same time, the water is safe,” he said. “No boil order, and it’s getting tested three times per week.”

Dixmoor is working with the EPA on a corrective action plan, according to the notice. Its chlorine pump is set to be fully operational within six months.

In the meantime, there is nothing residents need to do, but Montero said she continues to boil her water or buy bottles.

“There are too many questions still unanswered of whether it’s safe or not,” she said.