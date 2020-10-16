‘Didn't Have a Chance to Say Goodbye:' Beloved Father and Grandfather Fatally Shot Outside Dolton Menards

The family of a south suburban man experienced an unimaginable loss Thursday evening as their beloved father and grandfather was killed during a shootout outside a Menards in south suburban Dolton.

Bourema Thera was one of two people fatally shot in the parking lot of the Menards, 14975 Lincoln Ave., at approximately 5 p.m., according to village officials.

Thera was sitting in his vehicle when gunfire erupted.

"To stand here and think I would never speak to my dad again or talk to him," said Thera's daughter, Oumu Thera. "I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to him or none of that. Do people understand how painful it is?"

Following her father's death, Oumu Thera said she and her family could "barely function right."

"All of these wonderful people, no one slept last night," she said. "Since we heard about the news, everybody’s been up. We didn’t eat, we didn’t sleep."

A $2,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dolton Police Department at 708-841-2533.