Bystander, Shooter Killed During Shootout in Dolton Menard's Parking Lot

The shooting was reported at approximately 5 p.m. at the Menards, 14975 Lincoln Ave.

Two people were fatally shot during a shootout Thursday evening in the parking lot of a Menards in south suburban Dolton, a village official confirmed.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5 p.m. at the Menards, 14975 Lincoln Ave.

One person who was fatally shot was not the intended target and became caught in the crossfire, Village of Dolton Trustee Andrews Holmes said. That individual, who hasn't been identified, died at the scene.

A second person, who is believed to have been one of the shooters, was taken to theUniversity of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

Details about what led up to the shooting weren't available late Thursday.

