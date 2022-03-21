Did You Miss Seeing Chicagohenge This Weekend? You Still Have Time to Catch It

Chicago ushered in the spring season Sunday with a scenic, bi-annual favorite: Chicagohenge. But if you missed seeing it at sunrise or sunset over the weekend, there's still time.

Twice a year, in time with the change of seasons, an astronomical event sends startling views of the sunrise and sunset between downtown Chicago buildings.

As it is described by Adler experts, Chicagohenge marks the point when the sun rise or set happens almost precisely between buildings on Chicago's east- and west-facing streets.

The 2022 spring Chicagohenge began on Sunday, during the "vernal equinox," also known as the spring equinox, according to Adler.

But the astronomical event can also be spotted around sunset or sunrise through March 23. The next chance for viewing Chicagohenge will take place during the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22.

Here are some stunning photos captured of the 2021 event.

Finding a viewing location shouldn't be hard.

"Finding a place to spot Chicagohenge is a no-brainer! Simply find one of Chicago’s east-west facing streets, plop a seat, and enjoy the view," the Adler Planetarium stated.

So why is there a Chicagohenge?

Adler credits "Chicago’s perfectly lined grid system," which provides an ideal landscape for the sun rising and setting directly to the east and west during an equinox.

Be sure to grab a spot early. Photographers await this Instagrammable moment and crowds tend to form downtown.