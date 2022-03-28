DEVELOPING: Chicago Police Officer, Suspect Shot Monday Night

A Chicago police officer has been shot and another has been injured during an altercation near the intersection of Polk and Sacramento on the city’s West Side.

Police say that both officers were transported to an area hospital after the shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood, but did not provide an update on the conditions of the two officers.

According to a Chicago police spokesman, a suspect in the case was also shot, and was transported to a local hospital. No update was provided for that suspect’s condition.

Further details of the shooting were not immediately known, and we will update this story with that information as soon as it is available.