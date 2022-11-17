Developer Plans To Purchase And Revitalize Several Closed Grocery Stores on the South and West Sides

The recently shuttered Whole Foods store in Englewood is a building of frustration for Asiaha Butler.

“Just another blow for our community,” Butler said.

“I hate the term food desert – this is food apartheid. This was done on purpose.”

A plan approved by the City Council’s Finance Committee looks to bring more grocery options to the South and West sides. It calls for a Black-owned company, Yellow Banana, to get $13.5 million in city subsidies to purchase and revitalize six closed or run-down Save-A-Lot Grocery stores.

West Side Alderman Jason Ervin is chairman of the council’s Black caucus.

“Some have been closed, some are still open, but we want something fresh and new,” Ervin said. “We want these markets rebranded to represent the community.”

The City says all six stores must remain open for no less than 10 years.

If one closes or is sold during that time, the developer must return all previously dispersed funds.

“We do not want a fly-by-night to come in for a year or two, then walk away from the community, leaving us high and dry,” Ervin said.

Ervin adds that the goal is to have all six store refurbished, re-branded and re-opened by spring of next year.

The stores are located at: