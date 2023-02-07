DeMar DeRozan-Less Bulls Post Worst Offensive Game in Loss to Memphis

DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak.

Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the first and fourth quarters on Tuesday night.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Their 89 points also marked a season-low output, while their 36.8 percent shooting---you guessed it---also marked a new low.

Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points with 17 rebounds and six assists for his 17th double-double in 19 games. But Zach LaVine uncharacteristically missed seven of 17 free throws during his 24-point night. LaVine entered the contest shooting 84.3 percent from the free-throw line.

The Bulls led 75-72 entering the fourth and remained tied with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left. But the endured an almost 4-minute scoreless drought while the Grizzlies ripped off a 10-0 run.

The Bulls took until the 10:19 mark of the third quarter to post more field goals at 15 than turnovers at 14 after an extremely sloppy first half. Alex Caruso returned after missing two games with a sprained right foot, starting for DeRozan. The Bulls' leading scorer sat with a sore right hip that is considered a day-to-day injury.

The Bulls missed their first 11 3-point attempts and finished 7-for-35 from beyond the arc. The offensive struggles were widespread with the reserves shooting 3-for-19.

The Bulls also committed 20 turnovers, just two off their season-high.

The offensive struggles will do nothing to deter management from trying to add some shooting in advance of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. But with management not expected to part with any of their core pieces, such a move would have to come on a smaller scale with back-end rotation players.

The Bulls face the new-look Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, their first game after Thursday's afternoon deadline passes. With the loss to the Grizzlies, the Bulls missed an opportunity to get to .500 and pass the Atlanta Hawks for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.