Delivery Driver Targeted in Recent Humboldt Park Robbery

As data from Chicago police shows a rise in robberies both citywide and in Humboldt Park, food delivery workers have been the targets of some recently reported robberies.

Police said a man was delivering food Thursday night in the 3600 block of West Iowa Street in Humboldt Park when he was robbed and shot.

"Very surprised and worried because it was another food delivery driver," a food delivery driver who does not want to be identified told NBC 5. He said he is always on high alert.

"I try not to go to certain neighborhoods at certain times at night. If it is somewhere that is safe, I try to do things as quickly as possible, just drop off food," he said.

Alex Olmo lives down the street from where the shooting happened on West Iowa Street. He witnessed what happened.

"I saw him on the floor. My fiancée poked out of the window and saw them putting him on the gurney," Olmo said.

The victim struggled with the gunman before being shot. Police said the victim's cell phone and money was taken.

"Standard delivery drivers or third-party Uber or GrubHub and such, it sucks because when you get food delivered, these people have no idea what area they are coming into. It just makes us feel bad, not even tips or anything can help them," Olmo said.

Chicago police data shows robberies citywide are up nearly 50 percent. The area surrounding the shooting has seen a 135 percent in the last 28 days.

"It is evident that I am at a disadvantage in doing my job," the unidentified food delivery driver said.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident.