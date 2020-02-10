Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers Offer Wisconsin-Only Presale Tickets for Cubs Games

The presale will get underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday

Oct 1, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Carlos Subero (31) and center fielder Christian Yelich (22) celebrate his RBI single during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central division tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, the Milwaukee Brewers are trying to limit the number of Cubs fans at Miller Park, and giving their fans a leg up at the same time.

As in the past few years, the Brewers announced Monday they will have a special presale, limited to Wisconsin residents only, for the team’s home games against the Cubs this season.

In a tweet, the Brewers called on Wisconsin residents to "defend your turf."

The presale begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and will offer tickets for every home game against the Cubs, including opening day on March 26.

Fans may purchase up to four tickets for opening day and up to 8 tickets to any subsequent regular-season home game against the Cubs, the team said.

