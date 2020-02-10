Milwaukee Brewers Offer Wisconsin-Only Presale Tickets for Cubs Games

Once again, the Milwaukee Brewers are trying to limit the number of Cubs fans at Miller Park, and giving their fans a leg up at the same time.

As in the past few years, the Brewers announced Monday they will have a special presale, limited to Wisconsin residents only, for the team’s home games against the Cubs this season.

In a tweet, the Brewers called on Wisconsin residents to "defend your turf."

Defend. Your. Turf.



The presale begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and will offer tickets for every home game against the Cubs, including opening day on March 26.

Fans may purchase up to four tickets for opening day and up to 8 tickets to any subsequent regular-season home game against the Cubs, the team said.