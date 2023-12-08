Def Leppard, Journey heading to Wrigley Field in 2024 as part of nationwide stadium tour

Next year may be 2024, but those who long for the glam metal of the 1980s are in for a blast from the past.

Iconic rock bands Def Leppard and Journey are slated to embark on a 23-city stadium tour during the summer of 2024, running from July 6 to Sept. 8.

The two groups will be accompanied by The Steve Miller Band for 16 of the 23 performances, including the scheduled July 15 show at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Heart or Rockford-based Cheap Trick are slated to accompany the two bands for the remaining shows on the tour.

In addition to performing at Wrigley Field, several other Midwest shows are on the docket for the 80s icons.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in St. Louis at Busch Stadium on July 6, with shows planned in Detroit, Cleveland and Minneapolis as well.

Registration for ticket presale is open here, while tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Dec. 15.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 13 through the Citi Entertainment program, with more information available here.

A full look at the upcoming tour dates can be found below:

July 06, 2024 St Louis, MO Busch Stadium with Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium with Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park with Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field with Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024 Detroit, MI Comerica Park with Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium with Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park with Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium with Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park with Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field with Heart

Aug 02, 2024 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre with Heart

Aug 05, 2024 Boston, MA Fenway Park with Heart

Aug 07, 2024 Flushing, NY Citi Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug 12, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug 14, 2024 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park with Steve Miller Band

Aug 16, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome with Steve Miller Band

Aug 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug 23, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium with Steve Miller Band

Aug 28, 2024 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park with Steve Miller Band **

Aug 30, 2024 San Diego, CA Petco Park with Steve Miller Band

Sep 04, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park with Cheap Trick

Sep 08, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field with Cheap Trick

More information on the tour can be found here.