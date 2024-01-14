Death of man found wounded in Greater Grand Crossing ruled a homicide

The Cook County medical examiner has ruled a man’s death this month from head injuries he suffered in an assault in Greater Grand Crossing as a homicide.

Shortly before midnight Jan. 3, Chicago police officers responded to a call of a battery in progress in the 900 block of East 79th Street and found 33-year-old Cortez Money bleeding from the head, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Money died Saturday afternoon, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities ruled his death a homicide and said he died as a result of head injuries from an assault.

No one is in custody.