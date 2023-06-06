Logan Square

Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Logan Square home

Chicago police are investigating after a female was found dead Monday night in a Logan Square home.

According to officials, the female, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive at approximately 8:30 p.m. in a home in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue.

She was pronounced dead shortly after, police said. The extent of her injuries wasn’t known.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Logan Square
