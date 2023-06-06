Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Logan Square home

Chicago police are investigating after a female was found dead Monday night in a Logan Square home.

According to officials, the female, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive at approximately 8:30 p.m. in a home in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue.

She was pronounced dead shortly after, police said. The extent of her injuries wasn’t known.

Area Five detectives are investigating.