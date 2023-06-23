Man admits to burying boyfriend's body after deadly shooting in Harvey, police say

A man told police that he shot his boyfriend in south suburban Harvey before burying his body on an abandoned property, authorities said.

Marquis Johnson, 26, was initially taken into custody on a warrant Thursday and admitted to shooting and burying his boyfriend in the yard of an abandoned home in the 15800 block of Myrtle that same day, police said in a news release. After Johnson's admission, law enforcement went to the property and discovered the body of an unknown man at the address.

Police also recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting.

The victim's name hasn't been made public, but is expected to be released at a later date. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Harvey Police Department at 708-331-2131.=