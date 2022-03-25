DC Universe Debut at Six Flags Great America to Change Name of Long-Time Ride

Six Flags Great America is taking a page out of DC Comics, welcoming the universe to its park this season with some noticeable rebranding that includes the renaming of a well-known ride.

The DC Universe will take over Yankee Harbor, one of the park’s six original areas, with reimagined attractions.

Across three coasters, iconic heroes and villains will place themselves at the center of the park’s revamping.

The U-shaped ride formerly known as Vertical Velocity will now be called The Flash: Vertical Velocity. Yankee Clipper, the long-time, log flume water coaster that opened in 1976, will now be known as Aquaman Splashdown, and the Whirligig coaster that sent riders swirling around will become DC Super-Villains Swing.

Yankee Harbor already had housed two rides based off the famed comics, Batman: The Ride and The Joker Free-Fly Coaster.

DC themes also will ring throughout the new dining and shopping experiences at the park. Named after superhero Steel, Steelworks Pub will feature a beer garden and a fresh menu of treats.

Visitors can head to Batman’s hometown of Gotham City for various snacks, too. Sweet treats will be served by Captain Cold Ice Cream, which pays tribute to the Flash comics villain.

Along with the rest of the park, the new section will be open to the public April 15. Tickets and passes can be purchased here.