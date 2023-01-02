Dates Set For 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show is almost here, with February dates set for the annual show.

The auto show is billed as the largest motor exhibition in North America, and organizers anticipate this year's event to be similar to pre-pandemic iterations as fan-favorite events will return across multiple halls of the convention center, including the north exhibit hall.

The show will run Feb. 11-20 on its usual grounds at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Dr. in Chicago.

"We certainly endured a turbulent couple of years, but even so, we never missed a beat and continued to offer an auto show each year to our fans," Chairman Kevin Keefe said in a statement released in December. "We are optimistic for this February, given the traction of returning automobile brands and the expansion back into two exhibit halls."

Tickets for the Chicago Auto Show are on sale now. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children between the ages of 4 and 12. Children ages 3 or younger will be granted free entry.

The auto show runs from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 11 through Feb. 19 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Typically, nearly 1,000 vehicles are on display. Exhibitions will include multiple world and North American introductions, a range of domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks, as well as sport utility vehicles and concept cars. On top of those, attendees can also catch sights of numerous accessories, auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles and projects, along with antique and collector cars.

Attendees will be able to utilize both indoor and outdoor test tracks, with electric vehicles, hybrids and gas-powered vehicles all available to check out, according to a press release.

The show’s Chicago Drives Electric educational and informational hub will teach attendees about electric vehicles, and will occupy more than 100,000 square feet of exhibit hall space.

In addition to the electric vehicle exhibits, the show will mark the return of “Friday Night Flights,” which will allow attendees to also sample local craft beers.

The “Toyota Miles Per Hour” event is also revving up for a come back, with runners able to traverse a 2.4-mile loop inside of McCormick Place prior to the event's public debut.