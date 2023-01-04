Damar Hamlin's Collapse Reminder of Football's Brutality, Life's Fragility

Hamlin's collapse reminder of football's brutality, life's fragility originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground Monday night in Cincinnati, it quickly became apparent this was a different situation. David Montgomery knew it right away. Sam Mustipher too.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills' safety was resuscitated on the field and transported to UC Medical Center, where he remains in Intensive Care.

On Wednesday, the Bills gave an update on Hamlin's condition, noting the 24-year-old remains in critical condition but is "showing improvement."

The scary situation touched every member of the NFL fraternity and was a harsh reminder of the brutal violence inherent in football and the fragility of life.

Football is a sport that has conditioned players, fans, and the media that horrific injuries, concussions, and players being knocked unconscious is just part of the game. Players are carted off every Sunday, give a thumbs up, and play resumes.

But when the Bears returned to work Wednesday at Halas Hall, it didn't feel like business as usual, with Hamlin still fighting for his life.

"I was kind of uneasy," running back David Montgomery said Wednesday. "It was just one of those things, you put yourself in the situation and understand that it could be you. It's definitely been on the forefront of my mind, because you know it hasn't even been three or four days yet. He's in there fighting for his life, so yeah, it's been on my mind since it happened. It's going to be on my mind."

NFL players understand the inherent risk that comes with playing a violent sport. Most have been strapping up for more than two decades and have long since made their peace with the danger that comes with playing football.

"It is tough," center Sam Mustipher said. "I'm not going to lie to you, as tough as you want to be, as macho as you want to be, it's a violent game we play. I understand every time I go between the white lines, I might not come out the same guy I was when I walked on. But that's different.

"You just try your best to compartmentalize everything, compartmentalize those feelings and go out there and play the game you love. I love this game. It's given me so much. It's afforded me so many opportunities throughout my life and you've got to put things in perspective that way and there's really not many words to describe that type of feeling, the emotions, the mixed feelings that I have because I do truly love this game. When you see things like that, you hate to see that happen."

This world can be cold. Social media has helped callus a population that tends to view players as empty vessels for their enjoyment. As numbers for their fantasy team.

An incident like Hamlin's injury should serve as a forceful reminder that we, as a football-loving society, must show more empathy and humanity toward the players who take the field on whatever the NFL deems appropriate.

The players aren't pawns whose only purpose is to put points on the board or sack the quarterback. They are husbands, sons, brothers, and fathers. For the most part, they are young men trying to live out a dream they've had for as long as they can remember. One they hope their kids experience one day.

Mustipher is a father. Montgomery's first child is due in 12 days.

Parenthood makes you view life, even football, differently. A trauma like Hamlin's changes the perspective from man in the arena to protective guardian.

"Being a parent, you know, that's tough, man," an emotional Mustipher said, tears welling in his eyes. "I can't imagine. I want my son to play football. I do. I love this game, I love what it's taught me, the life lessons, the responsibility, the accountability, the teamwork, and, you know, I can't imagine seeing my son out there like that. I know how my mom would feel. I know how my dad would feel. It's unfortunate, man."

With one game left in the season, it might be hard for the Bears to get back to "normal" this week.

It is jarring when truths you have long known but brushed aside or ignored are laid bare. It'll cause introspection, impact motivation, and perhaps become a flashpoint for change, whether personal or on a grander scale.

Perhaps Hamlin's injury will make the NFL and all of us look in the mirror.

Maybe it will help us see the consequences for those who choose to play a sport that has made our hearts race and heads soar. Acknowledge the risk players take will never equal the reward, and ask ourselves to be better, more empathetic, and more human participants in its ecosystem.

One we're all praying will get to welcome Damar Hamlin back.