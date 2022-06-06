Dallas Keuchel Signs With Diamondbacks After White Sox Release

Report: Dallas Keuchel signs with Diamondbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dallas Keuchel has a new place to call home for the rest of the season. According to multiple reports, Keuchel is headed to the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he will reunite with his former pitching coach Brent Storm.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Keuchel signed a minor-league deal with the D’Backs and will start in Triple-A. Rosenthal also says the contract has outs if he’s not promoted by a certain date.

The White Sox signed Keuchel in 2020 in the hopes that he could be a major contributor for a team trying to make the transition from rebuilders to serious contenders. For awhile it worked, and in his first year with the team Keuchel put up a 1.99 ERA and finished fifth in Cy Young voting. Keuchel won a Gold Glove in 2021, but his ERA ballooned and he never got back on track this season. After he surrendered six runs in back-to-back starts, pushing his ERA to a sky-high 7.88, the White Sox released Keuchel on May 28th.

