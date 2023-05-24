Dairy Queen to Discontinue Cherry-Dipped Soft Serve Cones

Dairy Queen fans are voicing their displeasure after a popular item at the ice cream chain was recently discontinued.

According to a spokesperson, cherry-dipped soft serve cones are currently being discontinued, with the cherry sauce currently being depleted from warehouses.

“At this time, the cherry-dipped cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued,” a spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago.

The news first broke in a now-viral TikTok posted by a location in Shelby Township, Michigan.

According to the TikTok, which has more than 300,000 likes and has generated more than 4,000 comments, the item has already been depleted in warehouses, and many of the comments expressed sadness, frustration and even anger.

There is a glimmer of hope however, as a spokesperson for the company said that the item could potentially return in the future.

“DQ is always rotating our dipped-cone flavors, and cherry-dipped cones may return in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Other dips, including butterscotch and cotton candy, are routinely made available as flavors cycle through, according to officials.