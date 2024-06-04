Cyndi Lauper to conclude farewell ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' tour in Chicago

After a storied career that includes eight U.S. top 10 hits, two Grammy Awards and an unmistakable legacy as one of the biggest pop superstars of the 1980s, Cyndi Lauper has announced her farewell tour, titled the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" tour.

Named after her debut single and one of her biggest hits, Lauper, who turns 71 later this month, is set to embark on a 24-show tour across North America beginning in mid-October.

Lauper's fans in Chicago will be in for an extra special treat, however, with her final tour concluding on Dec. 5 at the United Center.

While some tickets are currently available via artist presales, tickets for general purchase will be available beginning at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Below is a full look at Lauper's upcoming tour dates:

10/18: Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

10/20: Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

10/24: Detroit, Michigan - Fox Theatre

10/26: Boston, Massachusetts - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/27: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

10/30: New York, New York - Madison Square Garden

11/1: Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

11/3: Columbus, Ohio - Schottenstein Center

11/6: Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena

11/8: Hollywood, Florida - Hard Rock Hollywood

11/10: Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena

11/12: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

11/14: Austin, Texas - Moody Center

11/16: Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

11/19: Phoenix, Arizona - Footprint Center

11/20: San Diego, California - Viejas Arena

11/23: Inglewood, California - Intuit Dome

11/24: Palm Desert, California - Acrisure Arena

11/26: San Francisco, California - Chase Center

11/30: Portland, Oregon - Moda Center

12/1: Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

12/4: Minneapolis, Minnesota - Target Center

12/5: Chicago, Illinois - United Center

More information on the tour can be found on Lauper's website.