Cyndi Lauper to conclude farewell ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' tour in Chicago

Lauper's tour will conclude on Dec. 5 at Chicago's United Center

By NBC Chicago Staff

After a storied career that includes eight U.S. top 10 hits, two Grammy Awards and an unmistakable legacy as one of the biggest pop superstars of the 1980s, Cyndi Lauper has announced her farewell tour, titled the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" tour.

Named after her debut single and one of her biggest hits, Lauper, who turns 71 later this month, is set to embark on a 24-show tour across North America beginning in mid-October.

Lauper's fans in Chicago will be in for an extra special treat, however, with her final tour concluding on Dec. 5 at the United Center.

While some tickets are currently available via artist presales, tickets for general purchase will be available beginning at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Below is a full look at Lauper's upcoming tour dates:

  • 10/18: Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
  • 10/20: Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
  • 10/24: Detroit, Michigan - Fox Theatre
  • 10/26: Boston, Massachusetts - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
  • 10/27: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
  • 10/30: New York, New York - Madison Square Garden
  • 11/1: Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena
  • 11/3: Columbus, Ohio - Schottenstein Center
  • 11/6: Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena
  • 11/8: Hollywood, Florida - Hard Rock Hollywood
  • 11/10: Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena
  • 11/12: Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center
  • 11/14: Austin, Texas - Moody Center
  • 11/16: Houston, Texas - Toyota Center
  • 11/19: Phoenix, Arizona - Footprint Center
  • 11/20: San Diego, California - Viejas Arena
  • 11/23: Inglewood, California - Intuit Dome
  • 11/24: Palm Desert, California - Acrisure Arena
  • 11/26: San Francisco, California - Chase Center
  • 11/30: Portland, Oregon - Moda Center
  • 12/1: Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
  • 12/4: Minneapolis, Minnesota - Target Center
  • 12/5: Chicago, Illinois - United Center

More information on the tour can be found on Lauper's website.

