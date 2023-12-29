CVS to close 3 stores in Chicago area by end of January

With the new year just around the corner, national drugstore chain CVS Pharmacy announced that three of its locations will be closing by the end of next month, with existing prescriptions at the locations being redirected to other nearby pharmacies.

The closures of the three locations will become official on three separate dates later in January, which will leave the chain with 62 remaining locations within the city of Chicago.

Listed below are the locations that will be closing, their closing date and the pharmacy that prescriptions will be transferred to.

CVS at 8639 S. Cicero Ave. in Chicago will close on Jan. 17, with prescriptions transferred to the CVS pharmacy inside Target at 4120 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn.

CVS at 2000 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park will close on Jan. 25, with prescriptions transferred to the CVS pharmacy inside Target at 2099 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park.

CVS at 401 W. Armitage Ave. in Chicago will close on Jan. 31, with prescriptions transferred to CVS at 1714 N. Sheffield Ave.

According to CVSHealth, all employees at the shuttering stores have been offered comparable positions within the company.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community. Aetna Better Health of Illinois Medicaid members can choose to fill their prescriptions at any nearby in-network pharmacy location convenient for them," a statement from CVSHealth said.