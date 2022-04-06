Volodymyr Zelensky

Custom Toy Maker Finds Unique Way to Help With Ukrainian Relief Efforts

A local company made action figures esembling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which rapidly sold out

By Regina Waldroup

The images coming out of Ukraine were a call to action for Joe Trupia, a local custom toy maker who is using his craft to help the war-torn nation.

“I think like everyone else, we were shocked to see tanks rolling through European cities and people running and hiding in subway tunnels,” he said.

Trupia is a custom toy maker. He owns Citizen Brick in Naperville, a company that's been in business for 12 years.

Looking for a way to help with relief efforts, he decided to create a Lego-inspired version of Ukrainian president Volodymyr  Zelensky – green shirt and all. The toy is also holding a tiny Molotov cocktail.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The plan originally was to have a one-day sale, but the toys sold out in a minutes, so even more were created.

“I was surprised by how many people across the world were interested,” he said.

Within two days – they were gone, and Trupia had raised almost $150,000. He donated every penny to DirectRelief, a non-profit providing medical aid to Ukraine.

Local

illinois covid metrics 28 mins ago

Illinois COVID Metrics: State Reports More Than 2,000 New Cases for First Time Since February

tinley park 51 mins ago

Mayor's Effort to Recover Stolen Vehicle Stirs Controversy in Suburbs

“It costs money and we would not be able to do without Citizen Brick and others who have stepped up,” said Tony Morain with DirectRelief. "We don't get government funding. It is all private citizens and businesses. So this means a lot."

Trupia says he has no plans the on selling this batch of toys again, but he is thinking of other fundraising efforts for his company.

“It was a big effort to pull together,” Trupia said. “It felt like a small drop. I wish we could have done more.”

This article tagged under:

Volodymyr ZelenskyRussia-Ukraine War
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us