Culver's Brings Back Viral ‘CurderBurger' for 2nd Time – But This Time Is Even Better

From an April Fool's Day joke to a one-day promotion, Culver's is giving a little more lifespan to an adventurous burger that stays true to its Wisconsin roots.

From Oct. 12 through the end of the month, all Culver's locations will be offering the "Curderburger" a Deluxe ButterBurger including lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and mayo, topped with a crispy cheese curd shaped as a patty.

"Made up of a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds all surrounded by crispy seasoned bread crumbs, the cheese crown offers a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite," the company wrote in its description.

The phenomenon began on April Fool's Day 2021, when Culver's flooded their social media accounts with photos of a burger topped with a round cheese curd, sparking excitement and curiosity from the chain's fans.

The sandwich wasn't entirely a joke, as Culver's brought the burger to life for National Cheese Curd Day last year, easily selling out of the burger that has not been available since. According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, 20 percent of the chain's locations set single-day sales records during the event.

While the promotion is slated to run through the end of the month, the burgers will only be offered as supplies last, so a visit next Wednesday may be the best way to guarantee a Curderburger for yourself.