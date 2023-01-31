Cubs' World Series Champ Dexter Fowler Announces Retirement From MLB

Cubs' World Series champ Dexter Fowler retires originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dexter Fowler is calling it a career.

In a social media post, the former Chicago Cubs outfielder and 2016 World Series champion, announced he was retiring.

"It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. "From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a "vet" in Anaheim -- there are a few things I will never forget ... Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first 'you've been traded to Houston' heart pounding call.

"The feeling of bliss while hearing the words 'All-Star'. Never knew what it felt like t be that guy! Forever grateful. Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. The comfort of calling St Louis home and being a Red Bird. Today is one of those moments metaphorically step down from your throne with a standing ovation, tip of the cap, and the world stops spinning. I'm mostly proud to lok back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win.

"Denver, Houston, Chicago, St Louis and Anaheim ... My family, friends, teammates, and staff. Than you for 14 years. I gave you me all."

Fowler's stint in Chicago with the Cubs was brief, just two seasons. Perhaps the most iconic moment of Fowler's tenure with the Cubs was his lead-off home run in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. The Cubs went on to win the game and the championship ending a 108-year drought.

Fowler earned his lone All-Star nod in 2016 as well.

He almost wasn't apart of that infamous 2016 Cubs team. He had originally agreed to terms with the Baltimore Orioles on a three-year deal before it fell apart, ultimately opening the door for Fowler to return to the Cubs. And he did so by surprising the team at spring training.

Fowler declined the mutual option and became a free agent and signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In February of 2021, the Cardinals traded Fowler to the Los Angeles Angels. And a couple of month slater in early April, Fowler tore his ACL and had subsequently had season-ending surgery. He signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in March, 2022, but was released in early May after just a few appearances in Triple-A.

