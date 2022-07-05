Cubs' Willson Contreras (Hamstring) Out of Lineup, Day-To-Day

Contreras (hamstring) out of Cubs lineup, day-to-day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras was not in the Cubs’ starting lineup Tuesday against the Brewers and is considered day-to-day with left hamstring tightness, according to manager David Ross.

Contreras, who got treatment on the hamstring before Tuesday’s game, exited Monday’s loss to the Brewers in the 10th inning due to the issue.

“He feels better. Not as sore as we thought. Feels a little better today,” Ross said pregame Tuesday. “He’ll be day-to-day.”

Ross said the issue is similar to the right hamstring tightness Contreras dealt with in May. He exited the Cubs' May 21 game against the Diamondbacks early and was out of the starting lineup for four games before returning,

“Very precautious, smart on his behalf (to come out of Monday’s game),” Ross said. “We’ll take it day to day, let him go through some stuff and see if he’s available off the bench.”

Contreras is having a strong season and is set to be named an All-Star for the third time in his career. He’s hitting .274/.392/.498 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in 71 games.

Contributing from Milwaukee: Gordon Wittenmyer

