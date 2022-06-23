Cubs Rookie Reliever Ethan Roberts to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Cubs reliever Roberts to undergo Tommy John surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs rookie reliever Ethan Roberts will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his debut season, according to reports, including Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cubs: Ethan Roberts to get Tommy John surgery. No date set for the operation. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 23, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Roberts has been on the injured list since May 2 with right shoulder inflammation. The Cubs transferred him to the 60-day IL late last month, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Roberts exited his first outing with Iowa after a couple of pitches.

The 24-year-old was a feel-good story this spring after making his first Opening Day roster. The moment manager David Ross informed Roberts he made the club went viral.

Roberts pitched well in his first five appearances before running into trouble over his next few outings and then landed on the IL.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.