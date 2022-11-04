Cubs Prospect Matt Mervis Named All-Star in Arizona Fall League

Cubs prospect Mervis adds another honor to breakout '22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Add another accolade to the list for Cubs first base prospect Matt Mervis in his breakout 2022 season.

Mervis was named an All-Star in the prestigious Arizona Fall League on Friday. He and pitching prospect Bailey Horn will represent the Cubs in the "Fall Stars" exhibition game on Sunday.

Mervis also will compete in the AFL's Home Run Derby on Saturday.

Your 2022 AFL Fall Stars ⭐️ #AFL22 pic.twitter.com/GPeDngXy4U — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 4, 2022

Voting for the game, which showcases a collection of baseball's top prospects, was conducted via a combination of scouting directors, farm directors, AFL staff and MLB Pipeline writers.

Mervis has picked up where he left off, hitting .275/.321/.608 with five home runs (tied for first) and 10 RBIs in 14 AFL games.

It comes on the heels of a stellar minor-league campaign in which Mervis, an undrafted free agent in 2020, was named Cubs minor league player of the year. He hit .309/.379/.605 with 36 homers and 119 RBIs between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A.

“I thought Matt had one of the best minor league seasons I've been around,” Cubs president Jed Hoyer said last month. "Certainly, the best minor league season I've been around of someone that, I would say going into the season, it was unexpected.”

The Cubs acquired Horn, 24, from the White Sox in the 2021 Ryan Tepera trade. He posted a 2.79 ERA in 33 relief appearances between High-A and Double-A this season.

He holds a 1.50 ERA in eight AFL appearances (12 innings).

