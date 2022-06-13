Cubs-Padres delayed amid thunderstorm, tornado warning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Monday's series opener between the Padres and Cubs at Wrigley Field was delayed by a severe thunderstorm that brought a tornado warning to the Chicagoland area.
The Cubs said the game is scheduled to begin at 8:30.
Tornado sirens blared around Wrigleyville about an hour before first pitch before it started raining sideways shortly before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start time.
Ex-Cubs ace Yu Darvish is the Padres' probable starter, while Justin Steele is slated to take the mound for the Cubs.
This post will be updated. Check back for updates.
