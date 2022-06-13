Cubs-Padres Delayed Amid Thunderstorm, Tornado Warning

By Tim Stebbins

Cubs-Padres delayed amid thunderstorm, tornado warning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Monday's series opener between the Padres and Cubs at Wrigley Field was delayed by a severe thunderstorm that brought a tornado warning to the Chicagoland area.

The Cubs said the game is scheduled to begin at 8:30.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tornado sirens blared around Wrigleyville about an hour before first pitch before it started raining sideways shortly before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start time.

Ex-Cubs ace Yu Darvish is the Padres' probable starter, while Justin Steele is slated to take the mound for the Cubs.

Local

electronic monitoring 11 mins ago

More Than 80 Guns Found in Homes of Individuals on Electronic Monitoring This Year, Cook County Sheriff's Office Says

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

LIVE: Tornado Warnings and Watches in Effect, Thousands Without Power

This post will be updated. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us