Cubs-Padres Delayed Amid Thunderstorm, Tornado Warning

Monday's series opener between the Padres and Cubs at Wrigley Field was delayed by a severe thunderstorm that brought a tornado warning to the Chicagoland area.

The Cubs said the game is scheduled to begin at 8:30.

Tornado sirens blared around Wrigleyville about an hour before first pitch before it started raining sideways shortly before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start time.

Cubs officially delayed start of tonight’s game, because, yeah. pic.twitter.com/4JiyJfrDzN — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) June 13, 2022

Ex-Cubs ace Yu Darvish is the Padres' probable starter, while Justin Steele is slated to take the mound for the Cubs.

