Cubs' Justin Steele Leaves 3-Inning Perfect Game With Forearm Injury

Justin Steele leaves 3-inning perfect game with forearm injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Steele left Wednesday's game with forearm discomfort, according to Cubs President Jed Hoyer on the Marquee broadcast.

Hayden Wesneski is warming in the bullpen. David Ross had come out with the trainer to check on Steele the previous half-inning. We'll see who comes out for the fourth. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) May 31, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Steele left the game after being evaluated by the Cubs trainer and David Ross in the middle of the third inning. After getting the last batter of the inning out, he did not return. Hayden Wesneski, another Cubs' starter, replaced Steele in the fourth inning.

David Ross said the trainers were comfortable with him continuing through the last batter in the third. They yanked Steele after three innings for precautionary reasons. Ross said Steele will get imaging on Thursday and the team will go from there. Ross mentioned he believes it's just "tightness" in his forearm.

David Ross provides an update on Justin Steele. pic.twitter.com/9YWpBvHcfH — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 31, 2023

Steele had a perfect game going through three innings before departing the game. His final stat line finished with 3.0 innings pitched, zero hits, zero runs, zero walks and one strikeout. He pitched 29 pitches, 19 of which were strikes.

The 27-year-old pitcher is having the best season of his career. He's holding a 2.77 ERA and 1.108 WHIP in 11 starts and 65 innings pitched. He's tallied 57 strikeouts and 16 walks so far this year.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.